MENU BACK
MENU-
Search Click to access search.

See if Informed Delivery™ is available in your area.

Please enter a valid ZIP Code™
Sign Up Your ZIP Code™ is eligible. Enroll now to see if Informed Delivery™ is available for your individual home address.
Informed Delivery™ has not reached your area yet. Please register to express interest in receiving the Informed Delivery service.

SEE WHAT'S COMING

See your household mail - even while traveling.

GET EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Get an email each morning with images of that day's mailbox contents.

VIEW ONLINE PROMOTIONS

Get access to interactive content provided by mailers.

Example of My Mailbox page shown on laptop and mobile device.

Informed Delivery is Expanding Nationwide!

Informed Delivery is currently available to eligible residential consumers in select ZIP Codes™ of several major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC.

By April 14th, Informed Delivery will be available in remaining ZIP Codes covering the majority of the United States, as shown in this map.

Use the ZIP Code lookup tool above to check if Informed Delivery is available in your area.

Detailed Images of Your Incoming Mail

Participate in this new USPS® service enhancement test and get images of the mail that will be placed in your mailbox each day. Black and white images of your actual letter-sized mail pieces, processed by USPS® sorting equipment, will be provided to you each morning. Flat-sized pieces, such as catalogues or magazines, may be added in the future. Participation is limited to certain ZIP Codes™ at this time. See the FAQs for more details.

Zoomed Bubble showing example of scanned in mailpiece with ride along Ad content.
Example of My Mailbox page shown on laptop and mobile device.

View Your Mail Online or Anywhere from Your Email

Get up to 10 mail piece images in your morning email, which can be viewed on any computer or a smart phone. Get more mail than that? Additional images are available for viewing on your online dashboard - in the same place you track your packages! Don't worry if you are on travel; if you have email or online access, you can see much of the mail that will be delivered to your mailbox.

Visit Our FAQ to Learn More!